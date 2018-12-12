A field guide for police responding to sexual assault.

Specialized training tailored to the role officers play, with investigators taking more advanced courses.

Classes specifically for police supervisors to improve oversight and accountability on sexual assault investigations.

These are a few of the many recommendations delivered Wednesday by a statewide law enforcement working group formed to improve police training in handling sexual assaults. The group presented its five-page report to the training committee of the Minnesota Peace Office Standards and Training (POST) Board, which licenses and oversees more than 12,000 sworn peace officers across the state.

Gov. Mark Dayton ordered the board to draft improved training and investigation guidelines for police handling of sexual assaults in the wake of a Star Tribune series that documented chronic breakdowns in rape investigations.

The training committee will finalize the recommendations to present to the full POST Board, which expects to adopt final proposals in January.

“It was enlightening for me to see how the evolution of training for investigating sexual assault cases has changed in the last 25 years,” work group member Wade Setter told the committee.

Setter, director of training and auditing for the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and a POST Board member, said the work group met four times this fall, and did not have time to refine the recommendations into practical applications.

The high level report does not discuss the length or timing of any new training, who would provide it, or whether it would be mandatory or optional.

The committee agreed to include changes recommended Wednesday by the Minnesota Coalition For Battered Women. Among them was a proposal that the state BCA create a three-year multi disciplinary group of experts to create and deliver high-quality training that is adapted to Minnesota law.

The POST Board’s training work group included about two dozen people, including POST Board staff, law enforcement officers and victim advocates.

A second POST Board work group has been focused on creating statewide protocols for conducting sexual assault investigations. It’s expected to release its recommendations shortly.

Final recommendations are due before the full POST Board on Jan. 24.