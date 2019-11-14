The countdown is on as Minnesota nonprofits and schools rush to raise money by the end of the day Thursday for the 11th annual Give to the Max Day, aiming to top more than $21 million.

More than 5,000 nonprofits are flooding social media accounts and e-mail lists with requests for people to donate during the unofficial “giving holiday.” Other nonprofits are holding events, offering everything from free beer to cuddles with a kitten if people donate to their cause.

Last year, Give to the Max Day brought in $21.06 million for nonprofits and schools. If organizations top that by the end of Thursday, it would be the fourth year in a row the online giving marathon has trumped the previous year’s record.

“It’s become an even bigger thing as the years have gone by,” said Kathleen Gavin, the executive director of the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, a nonprofit that’s organized galas and other traditional fundraisers but still has participated in Give to the Max every year, which she says engages a wider audience all over the state. “It does put a spotlight on philanthropy. It does encourage people to give.”

In fact, about 5% of donors to Give to the Max are giving their first charitable contribution, said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, the organization behind the giving day.

Give to the Max Day, which started by raising $14.5 million in 2009, has since grown to become the state’s largest annual one-day fundraising event. Last year, more than 70,000 donors logged online to donate to nearly 5,500 charities and schools, registering more than a transaction per second, Blumberg said.

While it’s pegged as a 24-hour philanthropy marathon, the total donations tallied up at the end of Thursday actually count any donations to a nonprofit through GiveMN since Nov. 1 — like early voting in elections, Blumberg said.

This year, GiveMN is trying to boost that online buzz, starting “Tweet to the Max” on Wednesday and Thursday. People can post their support for a nonprofit using the full 280 characters allowed on Twitter along with #TweetToTheMax and GiveMN will then draw 20 winners to each receive $280 to the nonprofit they mentioned. It’s part of more than $100,000 in prizes awarded throughout Give to the Max with funding from the Bush Foundation.

It’s also the second year GiveMN has worked with technology partner Virginia-based Mightycause after experiencing technology issues in 2016 that resulted in seven hours of website problems. GiveMN charges a 6.9% fee for donations online, but donors can opt to pay the fee in addition to their donation — something 85% of donors do, Blumberg said.

Other nonprofits are hosting kickoff events to boost interest and reward donors with prizes, free treats or even free beers if they donate to their cause. Of 36 events listed on GiveMN’s site, a third of the events are at taprooms all over the state, with some releasing special beers to have proceeds benefit a nonprofit — tapping into a broader trend in the booming brewery scene.

In Minneapolis, the YWCA is encouraging people to sweat to the max, pairing fundraising with a mashup of fitness classes on Thursday. Likewise, in Woodbury, the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is trying to spin up some donations and increase awareness about ovarian cancer at a cycling class at noon on Thursday at CycleBar in Woodbury. The nonprofit, which has seven staff and a $1.5 million annual budget, backs research grants and is hoping to raise $60,000 thanks to a pledge to match donations up to $30,000 from a cancer survivor, Pam MacDonald, and her husband Bob MacDonald.

Meanwhile, in Owatonna, a funeral home is hosting a holiday wine and beer tasting for Youth 1st, a nonprofit that does youth activity programs.

For more details or to donate, go to givemn.org.