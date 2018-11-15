Give to the Max Day, Minnesota’s unofficial giving holiday, started at just after midnight Thursday with a $5 million flood of donations that were teed up ahead of time.

By 11 a.m. the total had eclipsed $10 million and continued to climb.

“So far, more than 20,000 unique donors have given to more than 4,000 organizations,” said Jake Blumberg,executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit that runs Give to the Max Day.

Organizers of the 24-hour online giving extravaganza hope to best last year’s record total of $20.6 million.

“All signs are pointing to a really, really good day,” Blumberg said. “We are happy with the strategies and results, so far, and are excited for the next 12 hours.”

The newly redesigned website GiveMN.org, including the giving portal, has run smoothly, Blumberg said.

The annual fundraising marathon, which celebrates 10 years today, has brought in more than $150 million in donations over the decade. Nonprofit leaders say the day’s festive feel, coupled with enthusiasm for online giving, changed the way Minnesotans give to good causes.

In honor of its 10th anniversary, Give to the Max Day is awarding cash prizes to participating nonprofits every 10 minutes for 24 hours, drawing from a pool of $130,000. The Bush Foundation donated $100,000 of the prizes.

Dozens of volunteers gathered at Feed My Starving Children’s Coon Rapids warehouse to pack meals and celebrate Give to the Max Day. The mood was festive Thursday morning. Volunteers in hairnets scooped and bagged dried grains and vegetables, grooving to 1980s pop music playing in the background.

Natalie Schmidt, of Dellwood, was one of those volunteers and said she’s a fan of Give to the Max.

“It’s a great way to highlight some of the amazing organizations here in Minnesota. This is one of my favorites,” Schmidt said.