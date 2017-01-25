Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore (at left) and Dick Van Dyke (right) star as Laura and Rob Petrie in THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW, the classic comedy television series. File photo courtesy of CBS Television.

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore (at left) and Dick Van Dyke (right) star as Laura and Rob Petrie in THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW, the classic comedy television series. File photo courtesy of CBS Television.

Gallery: Four Awards for The Dick Van Dyke Show -- Writer bill Persky, producer Carl Reiner, actress Mary Tyler Moore, actor Dick Van Dyke, and writer Sam Denoff display Emmy awards they won in Hollywood last night for their part in the Dick Van Dyke Show. Van Dyke and Miss Moore won for leading actor and actress performances. The writers were honored for two episodes of the series, and Reiner got his Emmy for producing the winning series . An Emmy was presented each writer, because work as teem on the show. May 23, 1966

Gallery: Elvis Presley, as a doctor, and Mary Tyler Moore, as a nurse therapist, take Lorena Kirk, as a patient they have cured of a mental disorder, for an outing in the park in "Change of Habit," a drama to be colorcast on NBC Television Network's "NBD Monday night at the Movies" October 6, 1972

Gallery: Jane Elliot, Mary Tyler Moore and Barbara McNair (L. to R.) attend a folk mass in "Change of Habit," a drama to be colorcast on "NBC Monday Night at the Movies" October 6, 1972

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore (left) is asked by her neighbor (Cloris Leachman) to take care of her daughter for a few days, on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," September 15, 1970

Gallery: Lucille Ball (right) and Mike Douglas guest star with Mary Tyler Moore in the premiere episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Hour," new situation comedy-variety series in which Miss Moore Plays a television variety star.

Gallery: Cast of the classic television show "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Front row left to right: Gavin MacLeod, Mary Tyler Moore, and Ted Knight. Top row left to right: Valerie Harper, Ed Asner, and Cloris Leachman.

Gallery: Oscar nominee Sam Waterston ("The Killing Fields") and six-time Emmy winner Mary Tyler Moore star as President and Mrs. Abraham Lincoln in "Gore Vidal's Lincoln,"/ a compelling drama depicting the personal and political turmoil of the Civil War years, February 5, 1988

Gallery: Six-time Emmy winner Mary Tyler Moore, starring as the enigmatic Mary Todd Lincoln, joins Union troops in the trenches during the Civil War's bloodiest battle, in "Gore Vidal's Lincoln." The four-hour NBC mini-series, based on Vidal's bestselling novel, February 5, 1988

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore throws up her hat before throwing out the first pitch, May 7, 2002.

Gallery: Actors Bernadette Peters, right, and Mary Tyler Moore, pose with adoptees, during the 10th annual Broadway Barks, a dog and cat adopt-a-thon benefiting New York City animal shelters, July 12, 2008.

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore waved to the crowds as they cheered for her before the unveiling of the statue at 7th and Nicollet Mall. Moore turned 80 Dec 29, 2016

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore playing news producer Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore television show, a very popular TV show in the 1970s that was set in Minneapolis.

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore Statue graced the Nicolette Mall in front of the old Dayton's store for what was a popular tourist photo spot.

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore and Dick Van Dyke reunite, in Century City, Calif., during the 45th annual anniversary gala for the Thalians, a charitable group that aids mental health, Oct. 7, 2000

Gallery: Mary Tyler Moore tosses her hat up as she revisits the Minneapolis Kenwood neighborhood house which was her television "home" for the television show The Mary Tyler Moore Show some 25 years ago.

Mary Tyler Moore, whose portrayal of a spunky Minneapolis newswoman on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” made her a TV icon and inspired a generation of young women, died Wednesday.

Few sitcoms achieved more critical success or resonated more deeply with viewers than “MTM,” in large part because of the character of Mary Richards, who valued work and friendship above marriage, a radical concept when the show debuted on CBS on 1970.

During its seven-year run, the show collected 29 Emmys, a record only surpassed by “Saturday Night Live,” “Frasier” and “Game of Thrones.” More important, Richards became a role model for teenage girls who would emulate her character’s can-do attitude as adults.

“I think Mary Tyler Moore has had more influence on my career than any other single person or force,” Oprah Winfrey said in a 2015 PBS documentary celebrating the series.

“MTM” proved you didn’t have to be brittle or brazen to make it after all.

“Mary wasn’t a superwoman,” Jane Rozanski told the Ventura County Star upon her 2015 retirement as CEO of the Camarillo Health Care District. “She showed she was human and brought out the best in her co-workers. Above all, she was loving.”

Mary Tyler Moore, pictured at the 53rd Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 1981, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at age 80.

Some early viewers balked at Richards’ eagerness to please the men in her life and the fact that she almost always referred to her gruff boss as Mr. Grant. But even leading feminists recognized Richards as a breakthrough figure.

“This was a happy human image of a woman as an independent person that several generations of young (and not so young) women alone stopped suffering if they didn’t have a date on Saturday night,” Betty Friedan wrote in a 1978 article in the Washington Post.

Richards wasn’t exactly a goody two-shoes. As the series progressed, we watched her demand a raise, get suspended, go to jail to protect a source and come down with a case of the giggles at a funeral.

On occasion she stayed out all night. She was on the pill.

“She seduced people by playing a really sweet good girl, doing everything she was supposed to be doing,” Jennifer Keishin Armstrong told the Star Tribune in 2013 shortly after the publication of her book, “Mary and Lou and Rhoda and Ted.” “By the time the show got racier and edgier, it was OK because she was already accepted.”

In the process of creating a pop-culture icon, Moore and the show’s creators, which included future Oscar winner James L. Brooks, sold the Twin Cities as a progressive metropolis with little in common with the Lake Wobegon community Garrison Keillor founded during the sitcom’s run.

Rufus Wainwright was so inspired by the series that he moved to Minneapolis for five months in the 1990s, waiting tables at the now-defunct New French Cafe.

“It all started, of course, with Mary Tyler Moore,” the pop singer told the Star Tribune in 2008. “I remember the first time actually going there and getting this sense that it is this oasis in the middle of America where people are open-minded, which is unusual because the Midwest has a certain beauty to it, but I wouldn’t say open-mindedness is one of their traits.”

To this day, tourists cruise through the Kenwood neighborhood to catch a glimpse of the Victorian house where Richards resided during the show’s early seasons. In 2002, the city of Minneapolis and TV Land teamed up to erect a statue on Nicollet Mall, commemorating the moment in the opening credits in which Richards hurls her tam in the air after a satisfying day of shopping.

In 1999, Entertainment Weekly named the shot as the second-greatest moment in TV history, behind only the assassination and funeral of John F. Kennedy.

“Tossing the hat inspired so many women,” former Minneapolis Mayor Sharon Sayles Belton told the Wall Street Journal right before the unveiling that drew thousands of fans. “It showed us we’re capable. We’re bold. And we’re cute.”

Moore showed up for the opening ceremonies, shivering her way through the proceedings on a chilly May morning. It was her last public appearance in the Twin Cities.

She was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Brooklyn Heights and moved with her family to Los Angeles when she was 8. Her early roles depended heavily on her dance ability and her physique. Her first break came shortly after she graduated from high school, prancing around as a pixie in commercials in TV commercials for Hotpoint appliances. She played a receptionist in “Richard Diamond, Private Detective,” but the camera never panned above her shapely legs.

Carl Reiner plucked her out of relative obscurity in 1961 to play a housewife in “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” a role that initially seemed built to prop its title star up as the ideal family man. But the writers quickly recognized their ingenue’s comic talent and began giving her more to do than look exasperated. Episodes in which her character, Laura Petrie, gets stuck in the bathtub and accidentally reveals that her husband’s boss sports a wig helped her win two Emmys.

Upon the conclusion of the series in 1966, Moore tried her hand at feature films, appearing opposite Julie Andrews in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and trying to resist Elvis Presley’s charms as a nun in 1969’s “Change of Habit.” An attempt at a Broadway musical version of “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” closed during previews.

Moore would become a major star only after returning to the small screen.

She would go on to win three more Emmys as lead actress in a comedy, tying her with Candice Bergen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for the most wins ever for a performer in that category. One more Emmy came her way in 1993 for a dramatic performance in the TV movie “Stolen Babies.”

“When she came on, it changed America,” co-star Cloris Leachman said in the PBS documentary, thankful for a series that also provided memorable roles for Betty White, Ted Knight, Ed Asner and Valerie Harper.

As a producer, Moore had input on casting, and her contributions behind the screen were often overlooked.

She and her second husband, Grant Tinker, established MTM Enterprises, which would eventually churn out “Hill Street Blues,” “St. Elsewhere” and “WKRP in Cincinnati.” Her 1978 variety show “Mary” bombed, but she was savvy enough to hire relative unknowns Michael Keaton and David Letterman as performers.

There would be other on-screen roles. Just three years after playing the lovable Richards, she was cast as a brittle suburbanite in “Ordinary People” based on the bestselling novel by Minnesotan Judith Guest. The movie would win the Academy Award for best picture and earn Moore her only Oscar nomination. That same year, she received a special Tony award for her performance as a quadriplegic with a death wish in “Whose Life is it Anyway?”

In 1986, she became only the third woman to be inducted into the Television Hall of Fame, preceded only by Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett. The Screen Actors Guild gave her a lifetime achievement award in 2011.

“MTM” was never a megahit — peaking at No. 7 in the its third season — but its impact was felt long after Richards turned off the lights in the WJM newsroom. When Nick at Nite began running reruns in 1992, it immediately became the network’s top-rated series. “30 Rock” paid homage to the show throughout its run, and “Friends” creators used the “MTM” series finale as a template when planning its own farewell.

Memories of the show have faded somewhat in the past decades. DVD sales were disappointing; the statue lost its primo spot in front of Macy’s last year due to street repairs, but it’s expected to return later this year, even if most shoppers under the age of 40 have no idea why the frozen stranger is tossing her hat in the air.

Moore has been largely out of the public eye in the past 20 years as she battled myriad health issues related to her heart and kidneys. In 2001, she underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor. Her last acting gig was a 2013 cameo on “Hot in Cleveland.” She wrote two memoirs that chronicled her battle with diabetes and her successful rehabilitation from alcohol dependence.

In 2000, she resurrected her beloved character in “Mary and Rhoda,” a TV movie in which the two old friends reunite in New York City. It flopped. Perhaps viewers couldn’t forgive Mary Richards for abandoning the Twin Cities.

“I hope when a little girl walks by the statue, she’ll ask her mother who that was, and it’ll be explained to her that she was a young woman who had a dream and followed it through,” Moore said shortly after the unveiling in 2002 while finishing up breakfast at Basil’s, the Crystal Court restaurant that still has a table named in her honor. “I think that had I not felt a need to prove myself worthy of love, I might have not become an actress. I might be teaching English somewhere. And wouldn’t that be a shame?”

Spoken like a true Minnesotan.

