The high school class of 2016’s graduation rates statewide continued a slow upward trend in 2016, and the gap between white and black students narrowed, according to Minnesota Department of Education numbers released Thursday.

Across the state, 82.2 percent of last year’s senior class in public schools got their diplomas in four years — the highest recorded overall rate, according to the Education Department. But the increase over 2015 was slight: graduation rates rose by one-third of a percentage point.

There were bigger gains, however, among students of color. Four-year graduation rates for black students jumped by about 3 percentage points between 2015 and 2016. American Indian and Asian students also saw slight growth in graduation rates.

“Graduating high school is a crucial step in attaining the dream we all have for success in life,” Education Commissioner Brenda Cassellius said in a Department of Education news release Thursday. “It is encouraging to see more Minnesota students — especially more of our students of color and American Indian students — reaching this milestone.”

Since 2011, the overall graduation rate has risen by 5 percentage points, the release said.

Graduation rates for students of color have ticked upward by 13.1 percentage points since 2011, according to the release.

The Education Department noted that graduation rates for American Indian students have grown by about 10 percentage points since 2011, from 42.5 percent to 52.6 percent. Black student graduation rates rose by 15.2 percentage points in that time, from 49.9 percent to 65.1 percent.

The narrowing of the gap and increase in graduation rates in Minnesota happened as the state moved to “more rigorous career- and college-ready standards,” Cassellius said.