Four artists selected by the Heart of the City design team to develop installations for Peace Plaza will make a public presentation Friday at the Castle Community.

The artists, Eric Anderson of Rochester, Ann Hamilton of Columbus, Ohio, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer of Montreal, Quebec, and Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle of Chicago, will participate in a discussion of their work and ways that art can enhance one of the city’s public spaces.

The lunchtime forum is scheduled from noon to 1:15 p.m. in Les Fields Hall on the third floor of Castle Community, 121 N. Broadway Av. The artists and the Heart of the City design team will be available to meet the public from 11 a.m. to noon and from 1:15 to 2:30 p.m.

Destination Medical Center Corp. and the city of Rochester have spent the last year engaging with the community about the redesign of Peace Plaza.

• Anderson’s work, “Wakefield,” represents real-time health events occurring at Mayo Clinic through a lighting and fog installation.

• Hamilton’s “Aeon” carves words and phrases into Cold Spring granite.

• Lozano-Hemmer plans to create a series of public intercoms that translates public comments into an overhead lighting network.

• Manglano-Ovalle’s work, “A Not So Private Sky,” is composed of reflective objects with 12 flat surfaces known as dodecahedrons.

The event is free; however, guests are asked to register in advance.

For more information, go to dmc.mn/events/#post9805.

Dan Browning

FAIRMONT

Medical cannabis comments sought

Minnesota Veterans for Cannabis, a group seeking fewer restrictions on military veterans’ access to medical cannabis, will hold a public forum Tuesday night to highlight issues and obstacles they say hamper the state’s medical cannabis program.

Jeremy Sankey, the group’s founder, wants to use the forum to highlight problems that veterans and civilians alike are having with the program. Comments will be recorded and sent to state lawmakers.

“The cost is just astronomical for some people,” Sankey said. “This is an opportunity to tell your story to lawmakers without having to go to St. Paul.”

The forum, part of a series of statewide events the group is holding, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Fairmont.

Visit mnvets4cannabis.com for more information.

Reid Forgrave