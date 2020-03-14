RED RIVER VALLEY

Cool weather keeps flood risk elevated

The weather is predicted to be cooler than normal over the next several weeks, and that's keeping the flood risk in the Red River Valley elevated, forecasters said.

Relatively little snowmelt is expected through March and early April, and that means April showers could join a later melt to raise the flood risk, said Greg Gust, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D.

"The outlook does have us cooler for the next few weeks, so we're not likely to see much melt and runoff," he said. "The spring flood, rather than starting in late March, it's probably going to be early April. That leads to more exposure to spring rain events."

Gust also said the ground was very saturated in the fall, adding additional moisture to the spring mix and preventing the snowmelt from soaking in.

The main risk areas are north of the twin towns of Breckenridge, Minn., and Wahpeton, N.D., Gust said. In the Fargo-Moorhead area, officials actually lowered their crest prediction from 39 feet to 38 feet. That may not sound like much, but it could mean 200,000 fewer sandbags to fill.

John Reinan

MONTEVIDEO

City supports planned loop trail

The Montevideo City Council has given its support to a proposed loop trail at Lake Snoopy. The council voted to support the recreational trail plan at a meeting this month.

The council's action is an important step in gathering support for the proposed trail, which could lead to funding through a state bonding bill, according to the Minnesota Trails Initiative, which is spearheading the project.

JOHN REINAN

Across Minnesota

Shooting range grants available

In an effort to provide more safe places for people to practice shooting, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be offering grants from $2,500 to $25,000 for new, expanded and improved ranges.

The grants require an equal match and can be used for five-stand, pistol, rifle, skeet or trap ranges and require "reasonable times and affordable fees" for the public, according to the DNR.

Applications will be taken beginning March 16, and up to $100,000 will be distributed overall. Grants will be focused on outstate areas, particularly where clay target league students and others must drive more than an hour to get to a range.

Application packets can be found online at tinyurl.com/tr3asq3.

Pam Louwagie