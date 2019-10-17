Minneapolis businesses and city officials are on a mission to increase the number of public bathrooms downtown — and make it easier to find them.

They hope more private businesses will be willing to invite anyone to walk in and find relief.

“Access to high-quality restrooms downtown is a universal concern,” Steve Cramer, President and CEO of the Mpls Downtown Improvement District (DID), said in a statement announcing the 100 Restrooms Project.

The effort kicked off Thursday with signs being placed on the more heavily strolled downtown city sidewalks that direct the public to the closest available restroom, whether portable or in a building.

The signs are going down along 1st Avenue, Hennepin Avenue, the Nicollet Mall, 5th Street and 7th Street. They point out the nearest restroom, hours it’s open and the estimated walking time to that destination.

Also new is an opt-in component, which is encouraging hotels, restaurants, nightspots and other businesses to put up signs at entrances saying their restrooms are for anyone needing one, whether or not they are a paying customer.

The project’s goal is to boost to 100 the number of public restrooms downtown. There currently are 29, with many of them in government buildings, such as the Central Library and the Hennepin County Government Center, transportation facilities or public parks.

Others are in newly placed portable restrooms now accessible at three locations: 9th Street S. and Hawthorne Avenue, 7th Street S. and 2nd Avenue N., and 10th Street and 4th Avenue S.

These are in addition to the three-season restroom that was installed at Peavey Plaza this summer as well as the facilities located at The Commons.

In June, the DID and the city brought in a team of fellows from the University of Minnesota Humphrey School of Public Affairs to size up public restroom strategies in Denver, Toronto, Washington, D.C., and London before rolling out the 100 Restrooms Project.

Ben Shardlow, director of urban design for the DID, said it’s a challenge to get businesses to participate.

“It’s a lot more common to see a sign that says no public restroom than the alternative,” Shardlow said. “The status quo of everybody saying no is that [people] get desperate and go outside. This creates a maintenance challenge.”

Shardlow said there’s already “an open secret” circulating around downtown about which businesses already let anyone — residents, workers, the homeless, etc. — use their bathrooms.

He describes those locales as “low-hanging fruit” for the project’s initial opportunities to get businesses to add signage to what they are practicing.

Shardlow said he believes the benefits to a business signing on will be limiting the “all the maintenance challenges outside your building” when people resort to relieving themselves outside as well as easing “the discomfort of your staff have telling people no” when asked about an available bathroom.

“The 100 Restrooms Project is really about our community meeting our own basic human needs,” said John Sweeney, owner of the Brave New Workshop on Hennepin Avenue. “The portable restroom on our block and signage on surrounding blocks letting people know it’s there are small investments. But they’re a big step towards making the public realm in our neighborhood clean and welcoming.”

For more information about the project, visit www.mplsdid.com/100restrooms.