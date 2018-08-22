We already knew our park systems were great. Now we know why.

Minneapolis and St. Paul parks have some of the best amenities in the country, says the Trust for Public Land.

The California-based nonprofit named Minneapolis and St. Paul the top two park systems in the nation in May. Wednesday, the Trust released a breakdown of the component parts that went into those honors.

Both cities won eight top 10 rankings in a survey that breaks down the component parts of successful park systems.

Minneapolis has more ice rinks, golf courses, recreation and senior centers. St. Paul has more baseball diamonds, community gardens, restrooms and pickleball courts and trail miles.

This report is a part of the Trust's initiative to ensure that everyone has access to a quality park within a 10-minute walk of their home.