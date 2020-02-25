Minneapolis parents hoping to learn more details Monday about the district’s new high school attendance boundaries will have to wait another month for answers.

During the first of two informational meetings scheduled this week, school officials briefly flashed a vague boundary map with few details during a presentation at Roosevelt High School. Superintendent Ed Graff said some details of the boundary changes will be presented to the school board on March 5, and final recommendation to the full board for approval on March 24.

Students in grades 10 through 12 will graduate from their current high school. The high school transition will start in 2021 with incoming ninth-graders, and school choice options remain in play, said Graff.

Officials also announced that the district’s high school career and technical education programs will become centrally located at North, Roosevelt and Edison high schools. These courses teach skills such as computer science, engineering, robotics and agriculture.

Schools that used to offer courses can use the budgeted money for other programs, classes and after-school clubs. It will take several years before the three high schools offering the programs will be remodeled and ready for students, but the current programs will continue.

More than 200 people attended Monday night’s meeting at which Graff and other officials discussed how Henry and North high schools are “racially isolated” and that North is only at 17.5 % capacity. Three high schools have enrollment under 900 students, and Graff said that number would be a minimum target under the new plan.

Questions from the audience, which were read by a moderator, were sometimes met with angry shouts or applause. Parents tried to get answers whether specific programs their children were participating in would somehow be eliminated. They also asked how transportation to the new program centers would operate.