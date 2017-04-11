Kim Bartmann’s presence at 1612 Harmon Place will continue on Thursday when the space will reopen to the public as Early Bird, its third iteration in less than three months.

The restaurant, which Bartmann originally opened as Third Bird in September 2014, was reconceived as Bearcat Bar — a more laid back bar atmosphere — in January. But after just 37 days in business, Bearcat closed as well.

The new concept, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays, will try to hit the winning mark with a breakfast and lunch focus.

“It’s a beautiful space, but as a restaurant working seven days a week just wasn’t working for us in the evenings,” said Bartmann, who also owns Bryant Lake Bowl, Red Stag Supperclub and Barbette, among other restaurants. “There is lots of parking there early in the mornings, we’re going to have great quality offerings and we feel confident that the breakfast and lunch thing is what’s going to work here.”

Early Bird, which will re-embrace Third Bird’s logo. It will feature fresh-squeezed juices, smoothies, eggs, sandwiches and ample salads – many of the offerings with a healthful lean. The only pancakes on the menu are made from gluten-free quinoa flour and are topped with blueberries and cashew cream. There are several vegan offerings and the menu in large is vegetable-heavy. Brunch-inspired cocktails and a full bar will also be available.

“I’ve always wanted to do a California-inspired menu, super fresh,” Bartmann said. “But don’t worry, we’ve got your bone marrow burger, your fried chicken sandwich and all the other usual suspects.”

The space has undergone a minor renovation, but expect to see several nods to the past – including the giant bird from Third Bird and the Bearcat from Bearcat Bar, along with a new vintage lunchbox collection, 150 strong.

“We’ve got everything from Nightrider to the Flying Nun,” Bartmann said of the lunchboxes. “But we thought we’d pay homage to our former iterations.”