So much for bragging about the lower cost of living in Minneapolis to out-of-town friends and relatives.

Minneapolis has been ranked the third most expensive city in North America, according to a study by the Economist magazine. It was ranked the 26th most expensive in the world, the study said.

The City of Lakes was topped only by New York (first place) and Los Angeles (second), with Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Chicago and Vancouver trailing behind.

While those rankings might not seem right to many Minneapolis residents, the real estate website Zillow said the median home value in Minneapolis is more than $244,000. Home values have gone up 5.8 percent over the past year, Zillow said, and are expected to rise 3.9 percent within the next year.

The average price to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Minneapolis is more than $1,600 per month, up about 4 percent over last year, according to rentcafe.com.

The Economist's rankings are part of its annual Worldwide Cost of Living Report, which factors in prices of more than 150 goods and services in 133 metro areas around the world, including things like rent, transportation, utility bills, food and services.

The study said a weak U.S. dollar meant none of the 50 states landed in the top 10 most expensive cities in the world. Singapore and Paris were the two most expensive cities in the world.

The complete report can be found at economist.com.