Drivers parking at meters on streets in downtown Minneapolis will pay more in some places and have less time to park under changes that went into effect Monday, the city of Minneapolis said.

The city updated rates, maximum parking times and the hours that meters will be enforced in an area bounded by Hennepin Avenue and 13th Avenue S. and 12th and E. 14th streets and West River Parkway. The changes also affect small segments of streets adjacent to Minneapolis Community and Technical College and Loring Park.

The changes impact 2,626 parking spaces.

“The primary goal of downtown metered parking is to provide convenient short-term parking,” said city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie.

Parking rates within the downtown core range from 50 cents per hour to $3 per hour and some have not changed in 20 years, McKenzie said. Some rates will rise, others will not.

“There is not an across the board increase in parking meters rates,” Minneapolis Traffic and Parking Services said in a statement. “The increase or decrease of rates are reflective of the area in which the meters are serving.”

The biggest changes will be in the duration that motorists can park. While there are different maximum time limits throughout Minneapolis, many downtown meters are going to 2-hour limits, particularly east of 5th Avenue S., McKenzie said.

That’s due to development on the east end of downtown and a growth in high-density residential units, which would be best served with two-hour time limits, the city said.

The city prefers long-term parkers to choose off-street alternatives, McKenzie said.

Motorists are asked to check pay stations or the mobile app for the most current hourly rates and enforcement information, the city said.

Parking information is available at minneapolismn.gov/parking or by calling 311.