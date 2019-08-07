Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who broke into a Minneapolis apartment overnight and sexually assaulted a woman.

Sgt. Darcy Horn said the suspect broke into the apartment in the 700 block of SE Fourth Street in the Marcy Holmes neighborhood at about 4 a.m. and attacked the victim, who was able to get away and call 911. She was taken to an area hospital for a rape exam. The suspect is described as a white male in his 50s with brownish red facial hair. It is unclear how the suspect was able to enter the apartment, located near the University of Minnesota.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.