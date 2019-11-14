The man charged in the death of an elderly Metro Transit passenger was egged on by others with him in the moments leading up to the daylight attack on a south Minneapolis street, according to investigators.

Leroy Davis-Miles, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Nov. 6 beating of Shirwa Hassan Jibril on a sidewalk near Metro Transit’s Chicago Lake Transit Center. Jibril suffered a critical brain injury and died six days later at HCMC.

Authorities used facial recognition software and surveillance footage of the incident to track down Davis-Miles the next day at his home a few blocks from the crime scene. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.

No other arrests have been made as of late Thursday afternoon, but police spokesman John Elder said, “We anticipate there will be additional arrests.”

Investigators apprehended Davis-Miles, a known gang member, during an unannounced search of his home and collected clothing they say he was wearing during the killing, according to a search warrant affidavit filed over the weekend in Hennepin County District Court.

The filing elaborates on the roles of others with Davis-Miles in the moments before, during and after Jibril was attacked.

Shirwa Jibril

According to the investigators’ affidavit, based on bus and transit center video surveillance:

Jibril was in a seat on the bus directly behind Davis-Miles. Jibril turned around and a “brief antagonistic verbal exchange” occurred, followed by someone else on the bus saying “beat him” multiple times.

The bus soon stopped at the Chicago Lake Transit Center, where a male voice profanely called out, “Hop out if you want to, (expletive), I’m gonna beat your ass.”

Jibril got off the bus, and Davis-Miles and several other males also exited and followed him.

Davis-Miles and Jibril confronted each other in front of the transit center while the other males stood nearby.

Davis-Miles shifted his feet, and Jibril fell backward onto the sidewalk. The video, however, failed to capture contact between the two.

The criminal complaint, citing witnesses, alleged that Davis-Miles punched Jibril once, and the attacker shook hands “in a congratulatory manner” with one of his friends as the man lay unconscious on the ground.

Several males surrounded Jibril, and one of them rifled through one of his pockets.

Minneapolis gang officers disclosed that Davis-Miles is “a documented associate” of the Freeshotz Gang, and ShotSpotter detection technology has picked up gunfire near his home numerous times.

Davis-Miles has previous convictions for drugs, domestic assault, terroristic threats and theft. His defense attorney said he has no comment at this time. Another court hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 12.