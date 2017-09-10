A Minneapolis police officer is expected to be charged Monday and remains jailed this weekend on allegations of committing a sex crime in Bloomington.

David Edward Campbell, 59, was arrested about 6 p.m. Friday as he left the La Quinta Inn on Nicollet Avenue near Interstate 494, Bloomington police said.

Campbell remains in the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities have yet to reveal any specifics relating to the allegation, including the presumed victim’s gender or age.

“We are not releasing any details regarding the age or sex of the victim because the investigation is ongoing and he has not been formally charged,” Deputy Police Chief Mike Hartley said Sunday. “I expect that to come Monday.”