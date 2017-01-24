A Minneapolis police officer was charged with felony assault Tuesday for shooting at a car during a downtown melee in November.

Efrem Hamilton was working off-duty at a downtown bar when he responded to a “shots fired” call shortly after bar closing time on Nov. 19. A gray Cadillac sedan was reporting leaving the scene of the incident.

He didn’t radio that he was going to the scene, according to the criminal complaint. He noticed a gray BMW leaving the scene, but didn’t know the driver had been ordered to drive away from the shooting area.

Hamilton attempted to block the car with his squad, which was driving backward. This caused the driver of the BMW to inadvertently ram the squad. Both vehicles had minor damage and nobody was injured.

Hamilton then got out of his squad and fired a shot at the BMW without any warning to the six occupants, the complaint said. Nobody was hit. Hamilton was relieved of duty in December in connection with the incident.

He told investigators he fired at the driver because “that’s who rammed me.” He only fired one shot because he believed the driver was no longer a threat.

Six people filed a complaint in connection with the incident. Activist groups including the NAACP and Black Lives Matter also decried the incident.

Hamilton was charged with second-degree assault and made his first court appearance Tuesday. In a statement, Fred Bruno, Hamilton’s attorney, said “this latest development in the war on cops is alarming.”

“Officer Hamilton was responding to a brawl with shots fired. The suspect car called into dispatch matched the description and direction of the vehicle which rammed his squad,” he said. “It is beyond belief that the criminals who assaulted Officer Hamilton are not the subject of a felony complaint.”

He went on to say that Hamilton, an African American and a Marine, acted correctly and committed no crime. Hamilton has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an internal probe.

Union President Lt. Bob Kroll called Hamilton a respected officer. But several community groups, including the Minneapolis NAACP and the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice, have called for the officer to be punished, holding several demonstrations in the weeks since the shooting.