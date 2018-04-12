A record number of apartments and a raft of hotels and office buildings will be built in the Twin Cities this year — the first wave of them is working its way through the municipal approvals process in Minneapolis.

On Thursday, the Minneapolis Planning Commission’s Committee of the Whole agenda was chock full of big projects.

Here’s a rundown on some of the largest:

• Calhoun Towers, 3430 List Place, is a four-phase development with 852 units (113 existing and 739 proposed) and 852 parking spaces. The plan includes retention of the existing Calhoun Tower, construction of two apartment towers and construction of two six-story buildings.

• Bassett Creek East, 747 3rd St. N., is a six-story, mixed-use building with 139 units and 3,600 square feet of retail.

• 1400 Loring is a six-story mixed-use building with ground-floor commercial and 230 housing units that will occupy several addresses including 1400 to 1422 ½ Nicollet Av., 15 W. 14th St. and 1409 LaSalle Av.

• Eleven on the River is a 43-story, mixed-use tower with 105 for-sale condos and 2,500 square feet of commercial space at 1101 W. River Parkway.

• The City of Minneapolis Consolidated Office Building is an 11-story office building with 380,000 square feet of commercial space at 501 4th Av. S.

• West Lake Street Hotel is an eight-story, mixed-use building with 100 hotel rooms, 20 housing units and 4,700 square feet of commercial space at 3012 Excelsior Blvd.

• The Art & Architecture Building is a 17-story, mixed-use project with 189 housing units, 11,000 square feet of retail and 16,000 square feet of commercial office space at 3338 University Av. SE.

• An eight-story office building with a 264,139 square-foot office building on the north half of a block at 6th Street and Portland Avenue South.

The developers of these projects, which are at various stages of the design process, presented site plans, renderings and other details for feedback from the committee.