Minneapolis investigators are looking for two people in connection to the fire that destroyed the Bde Maka Ska/Lake Calhoun pavilion last week, the police department announced Tuesday.

The fire, which started shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday, tore through the roof of the pavilion, where the Lola on the Lake restaurant concession operated. The building was deemed “unsalvageable” by a structural engineer and is expected to be demolished in the near future.

Two people were captured on camera at the pavilion between 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. before the fire started, according to a news release Tuesday. Still photos from the video show a man and woman around a table, and one shows the man leaning in front of what appears to be a flame at a building wall.

The photographs released also show a dark sedan leaving the area.

Investigators may provide a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the two people. Officials are encouraging people with any knowledge of the suspects to call the police’s arson tip line at 612-673-3070.

The fire is still under investigation.

The pavilion is on the northeast corner of the popular lake and is owned by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. In addition to the fire investigation, the park board’s insurance company is also conducting its own investigation and assessment.

Fire crews reported to the pavilion about 3:54 a.m. Thursday, according to an incident report acquired Tuesday. The building’s roof collapsed shortly after.

Officials had initially suspected lightning from strong thunderstorms in the area may have sparked the fire. The roof collapse and rain helped crews put the fire out in about 20 minutes, with smoke fuming from the remains to the adjacent neighborhood.

The blaze caused an estimated $2.2 million in damages, according to the incident report.

The pavilion at Bde Maka Ska, also known as Lake Calhoun, first opened in 1930. Another restaurant, Tin Fish, was based there for 14 years before it was replaced with Lola on the Lake last year.

Lola underperformed in its first season, bringing in less than half its projected revenue and spurring negative reviews online. Its owner, Louis King, made several changes to the menu and hired a new executive chef for its second season, which began May 1.

King has said he is still looking to serve food at the lake from food trucks and a beer trailer. That could be as early as Memorial Day weekend, according to the park board.

The park board has yet to decide when the pavilion will be torn down, spokeswoman Dawn Sommers said Tuesday. Access to the area surrounding the building remains closed off.

