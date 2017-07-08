Delegates with the Minneapolis DFL are gathering Saturday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center to throw their support behind candidates for mayor, with the stated goal of endorsing one of them ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

The Minneapolis DFL hasn’t been able to endorse a candidate in a closely-contested mayoral election since 1979, but the convention will help bring a crowded field into focus, and delegates are preparing for what could be a long day. Delegates will also try to endorse candidates for the Park Board and the Board of Estimate and Taxation.

Proceedings start at 10 a.m. Everyone must be out of the Convention Center by midnight.

Mayor Betsy Hodges faces endorsement challenges from seven candidates, including state Rep. Ray Dehn, Council Member Jacob Frey, former Hennepin Theatre Trust leader Tom Hoch, filmmaker Aswar Rahman, community activist Al Flowers, Captain Jack Sparrow and Jeffrey Sterling Olson.

Nekima Levy-Pounds, a lawyer and civil rights activist also running for mayor, is not seeking the DFL endorsement.

The Dehn, Frey, Hoch and Hodges campaigns say they intend to abide by the party’s endorsement, if there is one, and all four say they are hoping to win it.

To get the endorsement, one candidate must win 60 percent of the convention’s delegates.

