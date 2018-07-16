A Minneapolis woman who operated a home day care will be sentenced Monday for hanging a toddler from a noose in the basement before fleeing in a vehicle and leaving a trail of mayhem, seriously injuring two people.

Nataliia Karia, 43, pleaded guilty in February to attempted murder in connection with the hanging of the boy in November 2016 inside the home in the 2700 block of Humboldt Avenue S. The 16-month-old survived after another parent dropping off their child intervened.

Karia also admitted before Hennepin County District Judge Jay Quam to third-degree assault for striking a pedestrian, another driver and a bicyclist as she fled the scene in her minivan. She has been in custody since her string of offenses.

Police said a week after the boy was freed from the noose that the child was doing fine physically following hospitalization.

Karia agreed to what is called a “straight plea,” meaning there was no sentence agreed to by the prosecution and the defense.

Prosecutors argued in a court filing this month that Karia should receive the presumptive guideline term of 12¾ years. With credit for the 20 months she has been in jail, Karia would serve just shy of 7½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Assistant County Attorney Christina Warren wrote that “instead of being the person most able and will to protect [the boy] from harm, she ... left him hanging by a noose around his neck in her basement.”

Warren also challenged any claim of mental illness at the time, pointing out that she was stable and had symptoms pointing to nothing more than “a mood disorder.”

The defense argued for a sentence that would require no further incarceration. It points to several ways that Karia has already been punished including her lengthy jail stay since her arrest, loss of her child-care career, parental time with her son and three daughters, and a monetary loss exceeding $100,000.

Her attorneys also pointed to the “scarlet letter of disgrace in the community she’s loved and served since immigrating to the United States” from Ukraine and “the shame she will live with for the rest of her life for doing something so out of character that harmed many people.”

While Karia’s plea came with her abandoning a mental illness defense, court filings from her attorneys, family and supporters pointed to her struggles with depression and other psychological difficulties.

Her young adult son, Denys, wrote a letter to the court alleging that his father was abusive to Karia over many years since he met her and married her through an agency. He wrote that he would “menace” her with a gun and commit other acts of physical abuse. Denys wrote that he made audio recordings of encounters with his father.

On the morning of Nov. 18, 2016, Joseph Sabir was dropping off his 3-year-old daughter at the home when Karia told him she had “done something bad,” the charges against her read.

Sabir said he heard a baby crying in the basement and ran downstairs to find the child hanging from a noose made of girls’ tights tied to an overhead pipe. He grabbed the child and ran out of the house.

Karia then fled in her minivan, rear-ending a car on W. 28th Street at Grand Avenue, shoving that car into another car.

When the driver of the first car, 37-year-old Salvador Lema, got out to check for damage, Karia pulled into traffic and dragged him for 10 blocks. At W. 28th and Park Avenue, her van struck 29-year-old bicyclist Jacob Carrigan. He suffered broken bones and had to have a rod surgically implanted in his leg.

Karia later struck another car driven by a pregnant woman before pulling over near the Park Avenue overpass above Interstate 94, where she was threatening to jump. Several passersby held her down until police could take her into custody.