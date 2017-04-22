Challengers to Minneapolis City Council incumbents had strong showings at DFL ward conventions Saturday.

Jeremiah Ellison won the endorsement in the Fifth Ward, beating Council Member Blong Yang and Cathy Spann. In the Fourth Ward, Council Member Barb Johnson and Phillipe Cunningham were neck-in-neck until the convention adjourned with no endorsement. In Ward 7, neither Council Member Lisa Goodman nor Janne Flisrand won the endorsement.

Four wards held council conventions Saturday, including Ward 10, where Council Member Lisa Bender won without opposition. All 13 council seats are up for grabs this year.

In Ward 5, only candidate Raeisha Williams did not seek the endorsement. Ellison and Spann said they would support whichever candidate won the party nod; Yang did not.

Since being elected in 2013, Yang has faced criticism from those who say he’s out of touch with the North Side. In a speech to nearly 200 delegates, he emphasized efforts to bring resources to the ward.

“We can talk about equity until we’re blue in the face, but if resources are not directed to the North Side, it won’t mean a darn thing,” he said.

Ellison, who is campaigning on the slogan “A Northsider for the North Side,” revved up delegates with a speech touching on the minimum wage, support for small businesses and police accountability.

“I was raised in this community. I was raised by this community. I will fight for and with you,” he said.

Ellison won about 56 percent of votes after one round, just shy of the 60 percent needed for the endorsement. The second round pushed the vote tally over the edge.

Conventions were more complicated elsewhere in the city.

In the Fourth Ward, a field of four candidates narrowed to two after a round of ranked-choice voting eliminated Marcus Harcus and Stephanie Gasca. For the next two rounds, council veteran Johnson trailed Cunningham with slightly more than 40 percent of votes. The convention adjourned after three rounds of voting.

Meanwhile, more than 400 delegates convened in Ward 7, where Goodman and Flisrand held a substantive discussion covering the minimum wage, pedestrian safety, downtown vitality and affordable housing.

Goodman, who was first elected in 1998, was most at home diving into specific policies and her track record. She said public safety is the center city’s primary challenge.

“If downtown is not safe, retail will not want to be there,” Goodman said.

Flisrand found her rhythm talking about pedestrian safety and bike lanes, and pressing Goodman on the minimum wage.

“Let me just clarify right now,” Goodman said. “I support raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.”

Goodman said the details of how to raise the wage are important, and Flisrand pounced.

“I’m really pleased to hear your position, because that’s news,” Flisrand responded, adding that she openly opposes a carveout for tipped workers, and criticizing Goodman for opposing a city minimum-wage study.

Ward conventions are scheduled for April 29 and May 6. Election Day is Nov. 7.