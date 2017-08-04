The Minneapolis City Council approved a restriction on menthol tobacco Friday, limiting sales to adult-only tobacco shops and liquor stores.

The restriction adds to an existing limit on sales of flavored tobacco products — things like candy-flavored cigarillos and fruit-flavored chewing tobacco.

It’s an effort to curb access to a product that historically has been marketed to black smokers and that anti-smoking advocates say makes it easier for young people to start smoking. Menthol is a mint-flavored compound that produces a cooling sensation, masking the harshness of cigarette smoke.

About 70 people packed the council chambers for Friday’s meeting, many wearing green T-shirts with the phrase “Beautiful lie, ugly truth” — the slogan for the community-led campaign to restrict menthol in the city.

Before the 10-2 vote, council members acknowledged the community work to get the ordinance passed.

“This is something that came to me from community members and people with concerns,” said Council Member Cam Gordon, who co-authored the ordinance. “I was happy to work on this.”

Council members Barb Johnson and Blong Yang voted against the restriction. Both raised concerns about how it will affect residents and businesses in their north Minneapolis wards, where many smokers prefer menthol and there are no tobacco shops.

The menthol restriction will take effect August 1, 2018.