Capping a nearly year-long debate over how Minneapolis should grow, the City Council voted 12-1 Friday to approve the 2040 comprehensive plan, a far-reaching document that will shape the city's growth for years to come.

The plan has gained national attention for its upzoning of an entire city. The 2040 plan would allow the construction of buildings as dense as triplexes in neighborhoods once reserved for single-family homes.

The nearly unanimous vote was a victory for City Council President Lisa Bender, whose advocacy for the plan overcame substantial opposition primarily from residents of single-family-zoned neighborhoods.

Bender said the plan "set a bold vision for our city." She said it's merely one step to correct past discriminatory housing policies and help the city fight climate change.

"In many ways, we're just getting started," she said.

Also Friday, the council passed an inclusionary zoning ordinance introduced by Bender, which she has characterized as an essential companision to the comprehensive plan. The change will require developers to include a certain number of affordable units when building new apartments.

Council Member Linea Palmisano, who represents the southwestern corner of the city, was the only no vote on the 2040 plan. She read a stern statement in which she expressed frustration with a public process that "has lacked transparency and accountability from the beginning."

"I think we've done [residents] a disservice," she said. "So yeah, we've got the right goals. But we've got the wrong comp plan."

Council Member Lisa Goodman, who had up to Friday's meeting remained silent on how she would vote, said the plan has more positives than negatives but was concerned the city didn't do enough to alleviate fears of people who were worried about how it would impact their neighborhoods.

"This is a process that should've brought us together, not divided us," she said. "We should've done more in order to quell fears."

Still, Goodman joined the majority to approve the plan.

The 2040 comprehensive plan had been years in the making and was first shared with the public in March. A requirement of the Metropolitan Council, city officials worked to see how it could help support a growing population while lowering the cost of new housing.

It quickly captured the city's attention. Residents submitted thousands of comments, the council heard hours of public testimony and spirited campaigns were launched both for and against the plan.

With defenders of single-family neighborhoods dominating the response, the plan changed over time. Instead of fourplexes on single-family lots, planners brought it down to triplexes. Dozens of amendments were added by council members and other city officials.

Upzoning the city was not the only intent of the plan, though it was its most innovative and controversial. It also sought to eliminate racial disparities, fight climate change and reduce dependency on cars.

The deliberations surrounding the plan were seen with curiosity around the country. Jeff Wood, a California-based urban planner who publishes a popular newsletter on the topic, said many were intrigued about Minneapolis' bold goals for citywide upzoning and surprised at what a "consensus-driven process to change the way that development happens in a city."

"It doesn't seem like that's ever been done in another city," he said earlier this week. "So the fact that you got to a point where people could agree on even a little bit of change, even if it is a small increment, is a pretty big deal."

Council members were confident that they would vote to approve it last month.

Friday's vote submitted the plan to the Metropolitan Council, who will review the plan and those of other cities in the metro area. Next year, officials will begin to make changes to the city's zoning ordinance.

This is a developing story. Check back with startribune.com for more updates.