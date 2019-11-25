A 30-year-old bicyclist struck and killed in Minneapolis last week was the latest casualty in what ranks as among Minnesota’s deadliest years for riders.

Alexander Wolf, of Minneapolis, a bicycling enthusiast who worked in a bike shop in his adopted home city, collided with a semitrailer truck late Wednesday afternoon on 12th Street at Linden Avenue and died at the scene.

With still another five weeks left in 2019, there have been 11 bicyclists killed on Minnesota roads this year, according to state Department of Public Safety data. That’s the highest total since 10 were killed in 2015 and is nearing the grim tally of 13 reached back in 2008.

“The death of Alex and others on our streets are a stark reminder that we have a lot more to do as a community to ensure that people biking, walking and rolling are safe,” said Ash Narayanan, executive director of Our Streets Mpls, a nonprofit organized around the idea that streets are for more than somewhere to drive a car. “No one should have to risk their life going about their daily life. We need to start making safety on our streets the single most important infrastructure priority in transportation decisionmaking.”

Narayanan acknowledged being “encouraged by the city’s actions in recent years to build better infrastructure for those biking, walking and rolling,” such as increased spending on protected bike lanes and pedestrian infrastructure.

Another advocacy group, Safe Streets Save Lives, seized the opportunity to tout one of those safety measures two days after Wolf’s death by creating a human-protected bike lane along a block of 12th Street where he had ridden moments before the crash.

Narayanan also wants to see speed limits lowered in the city, “so all road users feel safe, rather than making car travel speed the top priority. This means reducing car speeds citywide by reducing the number and width of car travel lanes.”

Police said Monday the investigation continues into the collision that killed Wolf. Preliminary indications are that the truck stopped on 12th heading toward downtown and was turning right while the light was still red, when he collided with Wolf, said Officer Garrett Parten, a department spokesman.

The crash remains under “active investigation” by the department’s traffic division, and any decision about whether to cite the driver would rest with the City Attorney’s Office.

In concert with structural change, Narayanan believes people must think differently about how they move from place to place.

“Instead of measuring traffic delay, we should measure how many people are able to reach destinations through a variety of modes, and how comfortable the bike riders and pedestrians are using streets,” he said. “This means investing in projects that reduce driving — and encourage people to bike, walk and take public transit.”

Wolf achieved much growing up in the northeastern Wisconsin city of Antigo and from there college and adulthood: He was an Eagle Scout, earned a degree in radio-television-film from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he entered postgraduate studies, was a volunteer with the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee and the Wisconsin Film Festival.

In Minneapolis, he worked for the Minnesota-St. Paul Film Society and was collaborating on a local film in production about bike messengers.

At the time of his death, Wolf was a barista and cycling expert in training at One on One Bicycle Studio, a combination bike and coffee shop at the corner of Minnehaha Avenue and E. 45th Street in south Minneapolis.

“He was cautious and very attentive” as a bicyclist, said Gene Oberpriller, one of the shop’s operating partners. He described Wolf as a regular helmet wearer who “had all the right stuff” such as lights, when it came to safety equipment.

“It should have been anybody but him,” the 57-year-old Oberpriller said. “I’ve taken my risks. I’ve been a bike messenger. But Alex? Not him. He was just getting ready to hit his prime.”

Wolf’s survivors included parents Keith and Kathy Wolf, sisters Amanda Olsen and Rebekah Wolf. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Antigo United Methodist Church, 2034 W. 5th Av. Visitation starting at 10 a.m. will precede the service, with a lunch gathering planned for afterward.

In lieu of flowers, his family is recommending memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or OurStreetsMpls.org.