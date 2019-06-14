Milwaukee

Music fans are getting stoked for Summerfest, one of the nation’s biggest summer music festivals, set for June 26 through July 7 (closed July 1) at Henry Maier Festival Park. National and emerging artists will perform genres from country to pop to Latin to rap music on 12 stages. Headliners include Thomas Rhett, Willie Nelson & Alison Krauss, Jason Aldean, the Zac Brown Band, Jennifer Lopez, Snoop Dog, Billie Eilish, Lil Wayne and others. The festival also includes paddleboard and kayak rentals, exhibits, food and beverage vendors, fireworks and more. Get the complete schedule and lineup at summerfest.com.

Lake City, Minn.

Strap on your skis and hit the water for the 48th annual Water Ski Days June 28-30 in Lake City (“the birthplace of water skiing”). Spectators can enjoy a weekend of fun at Ohuta Park on Lake Pepin, including water-ski shows; a street carnival; a classic car show; the Circle of Life 5K/10K, half-marathon and children’s fun run; a grand parade; daily live music in the beer garden and more (tinyurl.com/y67wb6du; 651-345-4123).

Des Moines

The Des Moines Arts Festival June 28-30 showcases free visual and performing arts at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines. Each year thousands of visitors flock to the park to check out more than 100 professional, emerging and student visual artists. The lively fest also includes music, dance groups, thespians, culinary arts, a sculpture garden, film festival, interactive arts and more. Hours vary (desmoinesartsfestival.org).

Colleen A. Coles