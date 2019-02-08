Wild captain Mikko Koivu had surgery Friday to repair the torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee. The operation was by Dr. Joel Boyd at TRIA Orthopaedic Center.

The team said a timeline for Koivu's return to play will be provided this summer.

Koivu was injured in a collision with Sabres forward Tage Thompson during a game in Buffalo on Tuesday.

