Wild captain Mikko Koivu will miss the rest of the NHL season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his right knee in a game Tuesday night.

The veteran center is set for surgery on Friday, the team announced.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said hearing the news about Koivu was "like a kick in the teeth."

"It's a tough pill to swallow. We'll do what we have to do to win, but I'm feeling more for Mikko. Here's a battler. He's a quiet guy, so people don't realize how, A, tough he is and how, B, much of a battler and competitor he is. I know this is upsetting to him, but I also know he's such a competitor and he will come back and he will be ready for next year."

The 35-year-old Koivu is the team's all-time scoring leader, with 688 points on 201 goals and 487 assists.

Koivu was injured during a 5-4 loss in Buffalo when he collided with Sabres winger Tage Thompson near center ice. The two smacked right legs, sending Koivu falling to the ice after he was carrying the puck.

Koivu was injured Tuesday night in a collision with Buffalo’s Tage Thompson (72).

"It's not the greatest situation to be in," forward Charlie Coyle said after the game. "He's such a huge part on the ice, in the locker room. He's our leader — faceoff, defense, everything. He does it all, and you can't really replace him.

"Everyone pulls the rope more and takes on a little more responsibility. I think we're able to do that. Obviously, guys step up but not ideal. But it's going to be some good adversity to overcome."

Recovery time after ACL surgery for hockey players is generally six to seven months. Wild winger Luke Kunin had surgery to repair a torn ACL on April 4 last year and was back playing in October. In 2009, Wild winger Andrew Brunette played three months despite a partly torn ACL.

Statistically one of the NHL's top faceoff and shootout players, Koivu is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (973) after being a first-round pick (sixth overall) in 2001. He has eight goals and 21 assists and is 14th in the NHL in faceoff wins this season; he has one more year on his contract, at $5.5 million.

"Somebody's going to have to step up and say, 'OK, I'm the faceoff guy now here, and I'm going to be that guy,'" Boudreau said. "And then you're going to have to step up and say, 'I'm going to be the guy. You want me to play against Connor McDavid? I'll play against Connor McDavid.'"

The Wild is also without defenseman Matt Dumba, who had shoulder surgery that will keep him out of the lineup until at least April.

To replace Koivu for Thursday night's game against Edmonton at Xcel Energy Center, the Wild recalled Joel Eriksson Ek from Iowa. Eriksson Ek, the team's first round pick (20th overall) in 2015, has 11 goals in 126 games with the Wild over the past three seasons.