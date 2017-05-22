Coach Mike Zimmer, who last Wednesday had yet another surgery on his right eye, “will be taking time away from the team to dedicate to recovering from eye surgery and restoring his health,” General Manager Rick Spielman announced in a statement this morning.

“We all agree Mike’s health is the priority and we believe rest and recovery are in his best interest for the long term,” Spielman.

The Vikings anticipate Zimmer “back on the field in a few weeks.”

Zimmer over the weekend revealed that he had another surgery last week and shrugged when asked if it would be the last. The 60-year-old has now undergone eight surgeries on his right eye since last November.

He missed the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys last December following emergency eye surgery for a detached retina. And his vision issues in the eye have carried over into the offseason. At the NFL scouting combine in March, he told a reporter who was sitting a few feet away from him that “I can make you out, but you’re blurry.”­

Zimmer has since undergone four more surgeries, three unplanned.

Zimmer said in March that doctors told him there is “a high likelihood” that he will experience similar issues in his left eye someday.

Zimmer has tried to maintain a sense of humor about his eye problems when speaking publicly. And he was again active in the scouting process this offseason, hitting the road with Spielman to attend pro days and work out players. But after his latest eye surgery, it was decided by either Zimmer or the Vikings that he needs to be away from the team.

While special teams coordinator Mike Priefer oversaw the team while Zimmer was sidelined for that December loss to the Cowboys, the plan is for the entire coaching staff to split up his duties in the coming weeks. Defensive line coach Andre Patterson will take on a larger leadership role, making sure Zimmer’s message continues to get across to the players.

This is the first week for organized team activities (OTAs) for the Vikings as their voluntary offseason workout program starts to ramp up.