Mike Zimmer had surgery No. 8 on his right eye this week.

The Vikings head coach, speaking at his foundation’s first youth football camp, told reporters today at Winter Park that he had “another little surgery” on Wednesday.

“It’s so complicated. But they took the silicone oil out, put the gas bubble in,” said Zimmer, his eyeball red and his eyelid partially closed.

Earlier this month, Zimmer revealed that he had undergone seven total procedures on his eye since Nov. 1 of last year. He has also said he will need cataract surgery on his eye at some point.

Asked today if this would be the last one, he shrugged.

“I thought that before,” Zimmer said. “We’ll see.”

Zimmer said in March that there is a “high likelihood” that he will experience similar vision issues in his other eye. Zimmer, who has a 26-22 record as Vikings coach, turns 61 next month.