The Twins can't get a break with Miguel Sano.

The third baseman entered the clubhouse on Tuesday wearing a walking brace on his right foot - it looked like a cast, but not as bulky - to protect the laceration on the back of his foot, just above the heel. Indications are that Sano will have to wear the brace/mini boot for 7-10 days.

This is the heel Sano apparently injured during a celebration following his team's winter ball championship.

Sano was unavailable for comment this morning, so we hope to speak with him after the workout. So we're not totally sure if he's shut down at this point. He might be allowed to slip into some trainers and get some work done, like cardio. He was on the field yesterday for the first day of full squad workouts, but was a spectator and not a participator.

We expect to be fully updated following the workout. But it's a little bit a of a setback for Sano, who lost about 25 pounds during the offseason and was looking to show off his more agile body in camp.

Again, we should learn more from the Twins and Sano following the workout.