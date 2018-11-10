Michigan scored two power-play goals early in the second period to edged No. 6 Notre Dame 2-1 on Friday night in Big Ten Conference hockey in Ann Arbor.

The Irish scored first on Matt Hellickson's goal at 1 minute, 35 seconds of the middle period.

But that lead didn't last long. Jake Slaker's goal at 3:54 for the No. 14 Wolverines tied the score, and Nick Pastujov got the game-winner at 7:35. Michigan was 2-for-5 with the man advantage, while Notre Dame went 0-for-4.

Cale Morris had 36 saves for the Wolverines, Strauss Mann 26 for the Irish.

No. 7 Ohio State 3, Colgate 0: Ronnie Hein scored in the middle of the first period and Tanner Laczynski had last-minute goals in the second and third periods as the Buckeyes beat the host Raiders. Sean Romeo had 19 saves for Ohio State, which had 44 shots on goal.

No. 8 Penn State 7, Robert Morris 2: Nikita Pavlychev, a 6-7 freshman forward from Yaroslav, Russia, had two goals and two assists in the Nittany Lions' rout of the visiting Colonials. Chris Funkey had 37 saves for Penn State; two goalies for Robert Morris combined for 33 stops.

Arizona State 5, Michigan State 4: Jordan Sandhu and Brett Gruber scored third-period goals and the host Sun Devils beat the Spartans. Taro Hirose had a goal and an assist for Michigan State.

NCHC

No. 2 St. Cloud State 4, No.5 Denver 3: The Huskies scored three second-period goals to overcome a two-goal deficit, and they went on to defeat the visiting Pioneers. With Denver leading 3-1, Nolan Walker started the comeback, scoring at 2:14 — 39 seconds after Denver's third goal. Patrick Newell tied the score with his seventh goal of the season at 9:07, and Jimmy Schuldt got the winner on a power play at 17:50.

No. 11 North Dakota 3, Miami (Ohio) 1: Matt Kiersted and Mark Senden had goals in the first period and Rhett Gardner added an empty-netter with 10 seconds to play as the Fighting Hawks beat the host RedHawks. Ryan Sikoky got Miami within 2-1 on a goal with two seconds left in the second.

No. 1 Minnesota Duluth 3, Colorado College 0: UMD scored a goal each period and Hunter Shepard stopped 19 saves for the shutout against the visiting Tigers. Justin Richards scored the first Bulldogs goal, Nick Wolff the second and Parker Mackay the third, on a power play. All came about eight minutes into each period.

WCHA

Bemidji State 8, Merrimack 3: The Beavers took a 5-0 lead after one period and coasted from there against the visiting Warriors. Aaron Miller had the fourth and fifth goals for Bemidji State 44 seconds apart.