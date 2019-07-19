Eight electric buses that are part of Metro Transit's C Line rapid bus service have been temporarily removed from service this week due to issues with their chargers.

The vehicles are the first electric buses to be added to the transit agency's overall fleet. Metro Transit tweeted Friday that the 60-foot buses were removed from service "because the equipment needed to recharge their batteries is not operating as intended." Other buses are being used to provide C Line service.

The $37 million C Line, which connects downtown Minneapolis to the Brooklyn Center Transit Center through north Minneapolis, began service in June. Rapid bus service features passengers paying before boarding, heated stations and schedules posted in real time. Although the buses operate in traffic, they have signal priority to smooth the way, and fewer stops mean the service is 20% to 25% faster than local buses, according to Metro Transit.

Spokesman Drew Kerr said Metro Transit hopes to have the buses back in service as soon as possible.

JANET MOORE