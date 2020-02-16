The light rail line that runs between downtown Minneapolis and the Mall of America was delayed Sunday afternoon after a train and car collided.

Drew Kerr, Metro Transit spokesman, said no injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Kerr said it’s unknown how many passengers were aboard the Blue Line train at the time. Police are continuing to investigate the crash, which happened around 1:30 p.m. near the American Blvd. Station in Bloomington.

“They occur — not frequently. These things are still relatively rare,” Kerr said about train vs. vehicle crashes.

Following minor delays in traffic, the train was able to continue services within an hour. Kerr said damages to the train will be evaluated.