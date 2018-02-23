Road conditions vary after a 3- to 6-inch overnight snowfall, but the worst conditions appear to be in the south and east metro where crashes and spinouts litter the freeways.

At 8:15 a.m., MnDOT was reporting a jackknifed semitrailer truck blocking all lanes of westbound I-94 near Hwy. 101 in Rogers. Another crash was blocking lanes on Hwy. 55 at Hwy. 110 in Mendota Heights. Earlier, six-vehicle crash on southbound I-35W just south of the Forest Lake split and a second crash also on southbound I-35W just south of the Forest Lake split fouled up the early commute.

Though freeways were mostly clear, ramps, bridge decks and city streets were still snow-covered during rush hour as state, city and county crews worked to plow hundreds of miles of pavement. Snow totals included 4 inches in Maple Grove, 4.5 inches in Woodbury, 5.3 inches in Richfield, 5.8 inches in Mahtomedi and 6 inches in Burnsville, the National Weather Service said.

St. Louis Park and Robbinsdale declared snow emergencies.

Metro Transit buses were seeing only minor delays. Blue Line, Green Line, and Northstar trains were on schedule, the transit agency said.

Operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have not been adversely affected. At 6 a.m., just one departing flight, from MSP to Green Bay, had been canceled. Four departing flights have been delayed. Eight flights to MSP were canceled and five inbound flights were delayed, according to the airline tracking website Flightaware.com.

Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map Graphic: Snow forecast and weather warnings map

Several school districts outside the metro area opted to open 2 hours late Friday. Among them were Alexandria, Belle Plaine, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Fergus Falls, Mankato, Northfield, Owatonna, and Winona.

Last night’s snow was just a warm-up for the main event coming Saturday afternoon and evening. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect until late Saturday night as 5 to 8 inches of snow are possible in an area from Pipestone to Fairmont to Albert Lea and north to Redwood Falls, Mankato and the Twin Cities. Heavier amounts are expected in northern Wisconsin, where up to 10 inches could fall, the weather service said.