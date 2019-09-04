Veteran comics in the audience marveled at his cool-as-a-cucumber stage presence and willingness to gamble on long pauses in a three-minute routine.

Charlie Settles decided nine months ago to move from Michigan to Minnesota to further his comedy ambitions.

The trip is already paying off. Settles, a 23-year-old social worker in Mendota Heights, was named Acme's Funniest Person in the Twin Cities, an annual contest for locally based amateurs and a launching pad for professional careers.

Settles nosed out four other finalists with a deadpan delivery in which he poked fun of his non-athletic stature. He explained that he had dropped out of his high-school football team to join the marching band because the band incorporated his two favorite things: "synchronized walking and not playing football."

After the performance, Settles said that Minneapolis was the perfect "middle city" to spend time in before heading to LA, Chicago or New York.

"I had heard a lot of good things about the comedy scene here," he said after collecting his $1,000 check for winning. "I've already learned a lot."

