1.No. 3 Ohio State (8-0, 5-0)

2.No. 5 Penn State (8-0, 5-0)

3.No. 13 Gophers (8-0, 5-0)

4.No. 14 Michigan (6-2, 3-2)

5.No. 18 Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2)

6.No. 19 Iowa (6-2, 3-2)

7.Indiana (6-2, 3-2)

8.Illinois (4-4, 2-3)

9.Michigan State (4-4, 2-3)

10.Nebraska (4-4, 2-3)

11.Maryland (3-5, 1-4)

12.Purdue (2-6, 1-4)

13.Northwestern (1-6, 0-5)

14.Rutgers (2-6, 0-5)

Comment: Hard times for Wisconsin. The Badgers looked unbeatable, putting up monster shutouts even as recently as Oct. 12 against Michigan State. They had never trailed in a game until losing at the last second to Illinois two weeks ago, then following with a 38-7 loss at Ohio State this past week. Suddenly, they are two games behind in the Big Ten West.

Week 9 MVP

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The junior running back gained 163 yards on 20 carries against Wisconsin, scoring two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 58 yards. Dobbins is on a four-game streak of games with 100 or more rushing yards. He has 1,110 rushing yards this season, making him the first Ohio State player to amass at least 1,000 yards on the ground as a freshman, sophomore and junior.