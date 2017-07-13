(Photo by Courtney Perry/Special to the Star Tribune)

Minneapolis-based Samantha Rei, above, is the latest Minnesota designer to appear on "Project Runway." The announcement came Wednesday, with the Lifetime network posting personal snapshots and short Q&As from all the designers from the forthcoming season 16.

A veteran of the Twin Cities cosplay and steampunk scenes, the 36-year-old Rei comes off as quirky, bubbly and extremely likeable while touring her closet for the Lifetime website. Rei's dress designs are strikingly feminine and flattering, drawing inspiration from literature (especially "Alice in Wonderland," according to her personal website) and Victorian textures. They're also playful. For example, she shows off her green plaid-and-lace "punk Lolita look" dress. And she created a pair of goth skull dresses, both made from Halloween-themed table linens.

Rei is the sixth Minnesota designer to appear on "Project Runway." Catch her on the season 16 premiere, airing Aug. 17 on Lifetime.