Despite widespread support from advocacy groups, law enforcement and Gov. Mark Dayton, a bill that would prohibit drivers from using hand-held cellular phones and other electronic devices faces long odds of passing this session and likely will be deferred until next year.

The measure would have made Minnesota the 15th state along with Washington D.C. to ban motorists from using a hand-held cellphones while driving.

“The bill is not dead, but it has been seriously wounded,” said Senator Jim Carlson, DFL-Burnsville, one of the bill’s chief authors.

Two efforts to amend the contents back into the Senate’s omnibus transportation bill have failed, despite a March 30 letter sent by Dayton to Carlson expressing his strong support for the bipartisan distracted driving bill. In the letter Dayton said he supported the legislation due to an 18 percent increase in distracted fatalities from 2014 to 2015 and because distracted driving is now the fourth leading cause of motor vehicle deaths, causing one in four wrecks.

“It is my duty to ensure the safety of Minnesotans, and I strongly believe this bill will help lower the statistics mentioned above,” Dayton wrote. “I am assured by Col. [Matt] Langer of the State Patrol that this bill will make Minnesota’s roads safer. If there is anything I can do to assist with ensuring this bill is passed, please let me know.”

Bill co-author Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, said it was “bad news” that the measure was not included in the House transportation bill. He pointed out the state has been slow to adopt other measures in the past such as lowering the legal blood alcohol limit for drunken driving to .08 and making not wearing a seat belt a primary offense.

St. Paul police officer Jeremy Ellison looked at what a driver admitted to viewing on his cell phone while he was at a traffic light on Lexington Avenue on Wednesday, April 25, 2012 in St. Paul, Minn. after getting pulled over. ] (RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER/ reneejones@startribune.com) Jeremy Ellison ORG XMIT: MIN2014072411030820

“We’ve not always had the best history when it comes to transportation laws,” he said. Hornstein added, however, that as recently as a few years ago a bill banning the use of hand-held devices probably would not have gotten a hearing, so progress is being made. “The pendulum is swinging in our direction,” he said.

Carlson said it’s possible the initiative could be inserted into a revised transportation bill if Dayton vetoes the current one moving through the process. Carlson said the governor could demand that the ban on hand-held phones be included in any final transportation bill that reaches his desk, but conceded that option has “a very low probability.”

The news was disappointing for groups that fought for its passage, including the Insurance Federation of Minnesota, Associated General Contractors, Minnesotans for Safe Driving and the Minnesota Safety Council.

“We were hopeful of moving it through this year,” said the safety council’s president Paul Aasen. “By not passing tax policy, it’s might be a financial loss for people, but nothing more than that. In this case, by waiting a year, there will be people in crashes or maybe killed that perhaps we could have prevented if enforcement was stepped up. The bottom line is that we are asking Minnesotans not to drive with their phone in their hand.”

The council said it will work over the summer to promote the bill and clear up one misunderstanding, which is that the bill bans all cellphone use by drivers. Under the current bill, hands-free cellphones would be allowed.

Rep. Mark Uglem, (R-Champlin), one of chief authors of the House bill, called distracted driving a “horrible situation” and promised “we will be trying again next session.”