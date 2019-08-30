DETROIT -- Max Kepler (knee) and Miguel Sano (forearm) missed the Twins' victory in Chicago on Thursday because of injuries, but are in the lineup tonight for the first of a four-game series against the Tigers.
Kyle Gibson (12-6, 4.49 ERA) pitches for the Twins against Edwin Jackson (3-7, 8.70) of the Tigers, who just got swept by Cleveland (and have lost 14 in a row to the Indians).
Game time is 6:10 from Comerica Park (FSN, 830 AM).
Marwin Gonzalez (abdominal pull) is still out of the Twins lineup, two days in advance of the rosters expanding to 40 players.
The Twins are six away from the MLB record of 267 home runs, set last year by the Yankees.
Twins lineup:
Max Kepler, CF
Jorge Polanco, SS
Nelson Cruz, DH
Eddie Rosario, LF
Miguel Sano, 3B
Luis Arraez, 2B
C.J. Cron, 1B
Jason Castro, C
Jake Cave, RF
