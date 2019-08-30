All games on FSN, 830-AM

Friday, 6:10 p.m.: RHP Kyle Gibson (12-6, 4.49 ERA) vs. RHP Edwin Jackson (2-2, 5.48)

Saturday, 5:10 p.m.: LHP Martin Perez (9-5, 4.53) vs. LHP Matthew Boyd (6-10, 4.47)

Sunday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Michael Pineda (10-5, 4.16) vs. RHP Spencer Turnbull (3-13, 4.18)

Monday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Jake Odorizzi (14-6, 3.55) vs. RHP Jordan Zimmermann (1-9, 6.24)

Twins update

The Twins (82-51), who have clinched a winning record for the fourth time in 10 seasons since Target Field opened, are averaging nearly two home runs per game and, with 261, are on pace to break the major league record of 267 this series. … The Twins have won their past seven road games, improving to 43-22 on the road. The team record for road victories is 51 (1965); they are on pace for 54. … With a 16-10 August record, the Twins are assured of five consecutive winning months for the first time since 2006. … C Willians Astudillo, on the injured list since June 27, could be activated Sunday, when rosters expand to 40. … Gibson is 9-9 with a 5.37 ERA in his career vs. the Tigers (21 starts).

Tigers update

Manager Ron Gardenhire is under contract for 2020, but the former Twins skipper said this week he would understand a firing with the Tigers having the majors’ worst record (39-92). “I enjoy this,” said Gardenhire, 61. “I love this city. It’s been frustrating, though. So I understand either way.” … Boyd is 0-2 with a 7.09 ERA in five starts since the trade deadline, when the Tigers elected to keep him. He has given up 32 home runs, third most among MLB pitchers. … Zimmermann will make $25 million next season, the final year of his five-year, $110 million contract. … 1B Miguel Cabrera’s eight-year, $248 million deal still has four years left. Cabrera, 36, is hitting .279 with nine home runs, seven years after winning the Triple Crown.

Chris Miller