If you like a lot of space — and can pony up $3.245 million — there’s a property in Mayer, Minn., with your name on it.

Built in 2006, the sprawling walkout rambler contains 7,178 finished square feet — and that’s just in the main house. There’s also a 2,400-square-foot separate poolhouse residence with its own kitchen and a loft that sleeps six. Plus there’s a massive heated shed with space for horses, vehicles or a super-size workshop. It’s all set on 40 acres, with another 65 tillable acres potentially available.

“We love the openness, the fields and grass,” said homeowner Lynn Zupas, who grew up on working farms. She and her husband, John, built the home on land formerly farmed by her father, not far from the distillery, J. Carver, that John Zupas now co-owns in Waconia.

The house, built by Kerber Family Homes of Victoria, is rich in detail, with abundant knotty alder woodwork, stained-glass windows, Travertine tile in bathrooms, exterior stone and stone inlay in sidewalks.

In the poolhouse, where the family hosted parties and events, “we wanted more of a cabin feel,” Zupas said, with rustic paneling and distressed beams, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a wall treatment of plaster with crushed walnut shells.

Both structures have abundant built-ins, including bunkhouse beds in the poolhouse loft, and a long shallow cabinet for pool cues to break up the long wall near the pool table.

The main house of this Mayer estate is 7,178 finished square feet.

“We like the little details, and the woodwork,” said Zupas. “Walk inside, and it feels comfortable, warm and inviting.”

Outside are other inviting spots, including a wrap-around front porch, a back porch and patio, an oversized outdoor pool, a koi pond with waterfalls, a firepit, maintenance-free decks and low-maintenance landscaping.

Now that their three children are older, the Zupases have built a smaller lake home in Waconia.

The home, in Carver County, west of the Twin Cities, will be open during the Tour des Farms tour, noon to 4 p.m. on April 22. Catherine Seck of Edina Realty, 612-599-3028, has the listing.