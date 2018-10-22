Mariah Carey in Minneapolis. Finally. Well, we hope so.

The pop superstar is set to make her proper Twin Cities debut on March 13 at the State Theatre.

It’s hard to believe that she’s never performed a concert in the Twin Cities. We don’t count her cameo at KDWB’s Last Chance Summer Dance in 1999.

Remember, she was going to play at Xcel Energy Center with Lionel Richie last year but the tour got scrapped when he injured his knee. Carey also was booked for Northrop in 2010 but that show also canceled.

So finally the voice behind 18 No. 1 singles is going to sing in Minneapolis. Carey will drop her 15th album, “Caution,” on Nov. 16. She also continues her Las Vegas residency, “The Butterfly Returns,” at Caesars Palace Colosseum.

Tickets for the Minneapolis concert will go on sale Friday at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Pre-sale for fan club members and Citi card holders begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.