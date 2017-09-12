Taylor Sieve, a 19-year-old from Maple Grove, is one step closer to being named “America’s Favorite Dancer” on the hit Fox TV show “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Sieve earned a spot in the final four after two performances on the show Monday night.

"Wow, I truly can't believe it. TOP 4?! I feel so incredibly thankful to be here with these amazing dancers and people," Sieve wrote in an Instagram post. "I hope you have all been enjoying my journey on @danceonfox because I have learned more about myself than I ever have before in this process."

After dancing with her all-star partner Robert Roldan, judge Mary Murphy said: "Taylor, you are a star."

Judge Vanessa Hudgens added, “Taylor, that was honestly one of my favorite routines I’ve seen you do. The amount of confidence and intensity and primal, animalistic vibes you had going on — it was so captivating.”

The 2016 Maple Grove Senior High graduate has been dancing since she was 5. She trained and danced competitively at the prestigious Larkin Dance Studio in Maplewood for six years. As a senior, Sieve won the title of Best Senior Female Dancer at the prestigious Dance Awards National Dance Competition in Las Vegas. She has been living in Hollywood, pursuing a career as a professional dancer.

The finale of "So You Think You Can Dance" begins Monday night on Fox at 7 p.m.