Minutes after David Schladetzky gunned down his two boys in their front yard on Sunday morning, he stormed inside and shot his ex-wife several times before stabbing her in the chest, an autopsy revealed.

He later turned the gun on himself.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday officially released the identifies and causes of death of the south Minneapolis family killed in a triple-murder suicide that shook the community.

Schladetzky, 53, is suspected of fatally shooting 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky, their 8- and 11-year-old sons and himself Sunday at the home in the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue, where the couple raised the boys together until they divorced in June.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the house in the working-class Phillips West neighborhood around 10 a.m., where they found two young boys with multiple gunshot wounds in the snow-covered front yard. Police officers ran and scooped the boys up, placing them in their squad cars.

William David Schladetzky, 11, died minutes later inside a police cruiser. His brother, Nelson Sidney Schladetzky, 8, was rushed to HCMC with grave injuries. He was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. in the hospital emergency room.

Authorities could see Kjersten Schladetzky dead of traumatic injuries at 10:06 a.m., hours before authorities entered the home. A police robot discovered David Schladetzky just before 2:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head.