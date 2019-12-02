The woman who was killed Sunday along with her sons by her ex-husband at a south Minneapolis home in an apparent triple murder-suicide was remembered Monday as a talented technology professional who made a strong impression with clients across the country.

David Schladetzky, 53, is suspected of shooting 39-year-old Kjersten Schladetzky, their 8- and 11-year-old sons and then himself Sunday at the home in the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue where they raised their sons together until divorcing in June.

Police were called to house about 10 a.m. when the first shots were heard, sending the neighborhood into a lockdown as officers and SWAT teams arrived. Police tried to make contact with someone in the house for several hours before breaking through the door and located the couple’s bodies inside.

The two were married in 2006 and had sons William in 2008 and Nelson in 2011. He sued for divorce in November 2018. The divorce was finalized in June, and public divorce records filed in Hennepin County District Court delved no deeper into any discord.

The file did reveal that Kjersten Schladetzky was the major financial provider in the family, working as director of consulting for roughly the past five years for the Tessitura Network, a Dallas-based nonprofit that helps arts and culture venues with their internet technology needs.

David Schladetzky was a stay-at-home dad who received spousal and child support from his former wife, who was earning an annual salary of $120,000, the divorce records showed.

Neighbor Eric Stiver puts flowers and stuffed animals on a chair on the porch of the home where David Schladetzky shot and killed Kjersten Schladetzky and her sons, William and Nelson on Sunday.

They agreed to joint custody of the children upon their divorce, and he moved into a Loring Park apartment and worked part-time in catering.

When not working from home, Kjersten Schladetzky was traveling extensively “across the United States and occasionally overseas” in assisting Tessitura’s nonprofit clients, said company CEO Jack Rubin. “She did extensive work for the American Museum of Natural History [in New York City] and the Minnesota Zoo.”

“Kjersten was incredibly talented technically,” Rubin said. “She was respected across the company and the industry. She could size up situations at any level. ... People she was serving would be satisfied, and Kjersten would have new friends.”

Even though Tessitura is virtual operation, with all its staff working from home or on the road, “we’re a close-knit group,” Rubin said. “We trade messages and information constantly.”

Rubin said he last spoke with Kjersten Schladetzky about two weeks ago, and the conversation was “totally routine. ... I was on the road. She was always available with whatever assistance was needed.”

The company founder went on to say that he and his other employees “are all shocked and devastated, stunned. Kjersten was a light shining every day and every time with everyone she touched.”

Kjersten Schladetzky’s resume on LinkedIn notes earlier employment with the Science Museum of Minnesota first as box office manager and then technology project manager. She also worked for the Historic Theatre Group and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.

She attended New York University and then earned her bachelor’s in science business management from the University of St. Thomas in 2002.