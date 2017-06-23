A man from Preston, Minn., is in jail, accused of stealing a police car and leading officers in southern Minnesota on a chase, police said.

Officers in Mankato on Thursday went to a residence in the 100 block of Hanover Street to arrest the 38-year-old man, who had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. The man stole a police vehicle and led Mankato police, sheriff’s deputies from Blue Earth and Waseca counties and the Minnesota State Patrol on a 23-mile chase to near Waldorf.

That’s where authorities put out spike sticks and the man drove over them. With the stolen vehicle’s tires deflated, the suspect stopped and took off on foot. He was captured a short distance away, said Shelly Schulz, a spokeswoman with the city of Mankato.

The man was booked into the Blue Earth County jail where he was being held on the outstanding warrant. He is expected to be charged with theft of motor vehicle and fleeing police, Schulz said.