A man was fatally shot early Sunday in north Minneapolis, and police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Police received a report of shots fired about 12:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of Plymouth Avenue, about a quarter-mile east of the Police Department's Fourth Precinct.

Officers located the wounded man and provided first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, police said.

The man went to HCMC in an ambulance and died there.

Officers and homicide investigators on the scene looked for possible witnesses, physical evidence and surveillance video.

Identity of the victim has yet to be released by authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips also can be provided at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous, and anyone providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Sunday's fatal shooting is the second in north Minneapolis since late Friday afternoon, when a 16-year-old boy was killed.

The victim, identified by his sister as Quay Felton, was shot in the head while on the curb near 30th and Colfax avenues just after 5:20 p.m. Police have yet to announce any arrests in Felton's death.