The repeat violent felon who stabbed a 31-year-old woman to death as she defended her friends from him during a robbery attempt in a Minneapolis parking ramp last year was sentenced to 24 years in prison Thursday.

Family and friends of Mai Yer Cha spoke of how their lives and that of Cha’s 7-year-old son are forever changed in the wake of her death at the hands of Benjamin Love. Judge Jay Quam handed down the sentence after Love, 44, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cha in Parking Ramp B near Target Field on July 15, 2017. Cha, of St. Paul, had just celebrated her birthday in downtown Minneapolis and was walking with friends to their car after midnight when Love stabbed her during a robbery. Cha’s death highlighted the dangers of some downtown parking ramps.

Cha’s mother, Blia Vang Cha, speaking through an interpreter, was overcome with emotion as she addressed the Court in a victim impact statement.

“I’m so mad and angry,” she said with tears in her eyes. “He killed my daughter.”

Love, dressed in the orange jail jump suit, stared ahead without any visible emotion, even as Cha’s son spoke in a video recorded statement played for the court. “It’s not Ok for killing my mom,” the boy said. “You are going to pay for killing my mom.”

Addressing the court, Love stood and apologized to Cha’s family.

He said he was affected by the death of his own mother when he was 13 years old. “I watched her brains blown out,” he said. “I truly apologize.”

One fiend of Cha’s, Daniel Hess, who also gave a victim impact statement, said “The defendant is not human ... he is nothing more than a reptile” and suggested that any apology Love would make would be insincere, given his criminal record.

Love previously spent 20 years in prison in Texas for attempted murder in 1990 and another seven years in prison in 2009 for aggravated robbery. He was a fugitive after failing to make a court appearance on a 2016 aggravated robbery when he committed the parking ramp murder.