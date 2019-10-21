A man walking near a median after dark at S. Lyndale Avenue and W. 86th Street in Bloomington was run over and died eight days later, authorities said Sunday.

Gene Johnson, 70, of Bloomington, died Friday at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

According to police:

Witnesses say that Johnson was "walking near the median in the dark outside of the crosswalk" about 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 when a motorist heading west on 86th Street hit the man.

The 41-year-old driver from Hopkins had a green light at the time.The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities at the scene.

PAUL WALSH