A man walking near a median after dark at S. Lyndale Avenue and W. 86th Street in Bloomington was run over and died eight days later, authorities said Sunday.
Gene Johnson, 70, of Bloomington, died Friday at HCMC, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.
According to police:
Witnesses say that Johnson was "walking near the median in the dark outside of the crosswalk" about 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 when a motorist heading west on 86th Street hit the man.
The 41-year-old driver from Hopkins had a green light at the time.The driver stopped and cooperated with authorities at the scene.
PAUL WALSH
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Former neo-Nazi with Minn. roots speaks out against white nationalist violence
Former Nazi leader now speaking out against white nationalist terrorism.
Duluth
Strong winds whip up Lake Superior, knock down power lines
Waves reached nearly two stories high in some areas, causing damage, flooding.
Duluth
Judge approves $40 million settlement with Duluth Diocese
Diocese must also open files on priests and develop plan to protect children.
Local
Browerville man who apparently shot self during police chase dies
The 36-year-old man who led police on a chase through two central Minnesota counties has died from a single gunshot to the head, the state…
Local
Driver swerves to miss vehicle at Stearns County intersection, fatally hits cow in pasture
An SUV driver swerved to miss a vehicle at a central Minnesota intersection, continued into a pasture and fatally struck a cow, authorities in Stearns…